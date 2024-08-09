Financial Comparison: Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) and freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) and Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for freenet and Iberdrola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 0 0 0 0 N/A Iberdrola 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

freenet has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iberdrola has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares freenet and Iberdrola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet 7.67% 17.74% 7.31% Iberdrola 14.05% 10.50% 4.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Iberdrola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares freenet and Iberdrola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $2.84 billion 1.22 $167.32 million $1.85 14.67 Iberdrola $53.39 billion 1.59 $5.20 billion $3.98 13.30

Iberdrola has higher revenue and earnings than freenet. Iberdrola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than freenet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iberdrola beats freenet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle. This segment also provides app-based Internet products. The TV and Media segment is involved in the planning, project management, installation, operation, service, and marketing services for broadcast-related solutions for business clients in the radio and media sectors; and the provision of services to end users in the field of DVB-T2 and IPTV. The Other/Holding segment offers portal services, such as e-commerce/advertising services; payment services; various digital products and entertainment formats for downloading and displaying, as well as use on mobile devices; communication development solutions, IT solutions, and other services; and voice and data services. The company provides its services under the klarmobil.de, freenetmobile.de, callmobile.de, freenet FLEX, freenet MOBILE, FUNK, freenet TV, waipu.tv, freenet VIDEO, freenet.de, GRAVIS, freenet BASICS, freenet ENERGY, freenet BUSINESS, CARMADA, MEDIA BROADCAST, vitrado.de, and The Cloud brands. It sells its products through electronics stores, as well as online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, S.A. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of electricity and gas on wholesale markets; energy retail supply activities, such as gas and electricity, and other products and services, including hydrogen, as well as non-renewable generation; and production of green hydrogen. It has a total installed capacity of 62,871 MW. In addition, the company offers heat pumps, self-consumption, electric mobility, solar, etc. services to residential customers; and management of energy facilities, as well as supplies green H2, industrial heat, etc. to industrial customers. Iberdrola, S.A. was founded in 1840 and is based in Bilbao, Spain.

