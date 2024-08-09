Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. 3,694,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,882. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

See Also

