Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up about 3.0% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

BATS DIHP traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,736 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

