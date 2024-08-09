Family Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 323,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,093,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $19.17. 2,062,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,740. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 14.6%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

