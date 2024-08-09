Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 68,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 80,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,456. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

