Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 0.9% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,028,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,610,000 after buying an additional 385,044 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,800,000 after purchasing an additional 259,252 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after purchasing an additional 780,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $66.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,633,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,698. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

