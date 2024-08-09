Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 12,801 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $25,345.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,235,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Expensify alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,260 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $24,715.20.

On Monday, August 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,330 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,658.30.

On Friday, August 2nd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,475 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $24,914.75.

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $19,188.48.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $25,357.20.

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $25,231.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95.

Expensify Stock Up 36.4 %

Shares of EXFY stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.10. 5,325,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,517. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Expensify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXFY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expensify by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.