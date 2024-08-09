Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.04.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $160.05.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

