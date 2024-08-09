Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.64

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 131309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Evotec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVO

Evotec Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.