EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EverQuote stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 1,550,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,350. The stock has a market cap of $802.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.96. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $120,358.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,716.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,175 shares of company stock worth $3,700,019. 29.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

