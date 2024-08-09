Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6425 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Evergy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Evergy has a payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evergy to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 652,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,540. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. Evergy has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.