EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Zacks reports.

EVE Stock Up 1.5 %

EVE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 14,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,908. EVE has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $727.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

