European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ERE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.25.

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,395. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$252.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.26.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

