European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
ERE.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank downgraded European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ERE.UN
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.