Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.64. 176,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 377,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $44.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $174,008.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock valued at $647,806 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,473,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 481,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 60,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

