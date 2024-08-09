Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Director Roy James Kasmar Sells 5,000 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.72. 18,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,152. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.33 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

