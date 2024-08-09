ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Bank of America

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $94.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.75 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ESAB by 302.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

