Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.08

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 84266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63.
Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Ermenegildo Zegna’s payout ratio is 19.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ermenegildo Zegna
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ermenegildo Zegna
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.