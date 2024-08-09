Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.08

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 84266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Ermenegildo Zegna’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ermenegildo Zegna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGN. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 734,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,493,000 after buying an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth about $54,202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

