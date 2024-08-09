EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.99. Approximately 896,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,166,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

EQT Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,224,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,243,000 after acquiring an additional 697,824 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 10.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

