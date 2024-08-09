EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $159.00 at Susquehanna

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $155.00 to $159.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.45.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.