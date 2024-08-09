Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives $19.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Envista by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 504,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Envista by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 294,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,571,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,053,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Envista by 820.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 363,875 shares during the period.

NVST opened at $16.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Envista has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

