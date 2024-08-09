Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Entergy were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $123.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

