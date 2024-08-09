Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) COO Sells $1,321,115.52 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

