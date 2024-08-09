Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ENSV traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 327,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,231. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

