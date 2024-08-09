Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 46,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 34,548 shares.The stock last traded at $15.30 and had previously closed at $14.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,619,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,345 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 277.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 426,881 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

