Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UUUU. Roth Capital cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UUUU opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.98 million, a PE ratio of -64.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,820,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.