Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Enerflex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Enerflex has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerflex to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 80,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $713.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.35 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFXT. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Acumen Capital raised shares of Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

