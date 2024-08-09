Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EHC. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $94.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.41.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,166,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,520,000 after buying an additional 169,113 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,156,000 after buying an additional 449,230 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,928,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,666,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,791,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,530,000 after buying an additional 104,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.