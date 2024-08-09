Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$53.21 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$53.35. The firm has a market cap of C$113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.64%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.