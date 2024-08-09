Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion.
Enbridge Price Performance
Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$53.21 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$42.75 and a twelve month high of C$53.35. The firm has a market cap of C$113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31.
Enbridge Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.64%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
