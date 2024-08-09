Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after buying an additional 337,729 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,982,000 after buying an additional 1,360,439 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,995,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,302 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.73. 3,911,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,490,472. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

