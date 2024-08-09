Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 14.3 %

NYSE EBS traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.20. 1,913,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,468. The firm has a market cap of $377.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Emergent BioSolutions

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock valued at $75,831 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,934 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 240.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 623,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 436,911 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 253,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

Further Reading

