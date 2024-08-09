Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEVGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELEV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 256,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEV shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELEV

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.