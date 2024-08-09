Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ELEV traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 256,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELEV shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

