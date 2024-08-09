Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Elementis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELMTY opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Elementis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

