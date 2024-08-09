Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.3 %

ELAN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,922,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,853. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

