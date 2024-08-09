Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $4.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

