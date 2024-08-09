Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %
Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 48.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.
Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eastern Bankshares
Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.
