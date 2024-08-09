e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.360-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.36-$3.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,519. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $88.47 and a 12 month high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.16.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,777.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

