DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KTF remained flat at $9.73 during trading hours on Friday. 87,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,440. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.32.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

