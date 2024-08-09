DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives $27.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

DURECT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.03. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. Research analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

