DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after buying an additional 156,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 983,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,594. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

