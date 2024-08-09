Dora Factory (new) Price Reaches $0.0760 on Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $40.81 million and $768,149.69 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.0796039 USD and is up 34.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,242,511.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

