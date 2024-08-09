DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $119.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $110.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.93.

DASH stock opened at $124.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $143.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.75.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,187 shares of company stock worth $57,611,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DoorDash by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in DoorDash by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 139,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

