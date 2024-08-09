Doma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Doma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Doma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Doma Holdings Inc. ( NYSE:DOMA Free Report ) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.03% of Doma worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOMA opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.58. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 2,120.08% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter.

Doma Holdings Inc issues residential and commercial title insurance for purchase and refinance transactions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Underwriting; and Corporate and Other. The company offers title insurance underwriting, including policies referred to through its third-party agents' channel; and other insurance services for the residential real estate market.

