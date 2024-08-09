Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $147.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $18,861,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar General by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

