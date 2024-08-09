Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives $147.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.86.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Dollar General stock opened at $118.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.00. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.
Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.
