Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Trading Up 1.6%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.41 and last traded at $55.37. 11,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 22,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $365.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPIN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

