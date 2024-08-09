Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after buying an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,199,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,968,000 after buying an additional 251,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,605,000 after buying an additional 803,738 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFS traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,945. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.85. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

