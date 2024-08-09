Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 5.5%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.94 and last traded at $57.02. Approximately 9,572,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 7,371,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19.

Get Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMF. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.