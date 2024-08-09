Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Trading Up 7.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $40.68 and last traded at $38.58. Approximately 44,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 195,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.93.

Specifically, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,801.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 1,100 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,074.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,801.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $19,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 215.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

