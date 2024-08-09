Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $154.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FANG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $201.17. The stock had a trading volume of 672,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,743. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,510,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

