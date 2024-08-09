DHI Group’s (DHX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut DHI Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DHI Group

DHI Group Trading Up 16.9 %

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.06 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.03.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 223,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,484,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 59,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.