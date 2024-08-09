DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.63.

DexCom Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $71.50 on Monday. DexCom has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.66.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $446,797 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 168,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 38.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

